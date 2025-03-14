Mets have under the radar budding infielder in farm system

Today's @MetsDailyShow features Mets infield prospect Nick Lorusso @NickLorusso2 🍎



Nick will likely begin the season in AA & hopes to get his way to AAA this season. I'll have a story on him coming tomorrow on the Mets On SI site ⚾️



WATCH:https://t.co/m1FNMoMcOA pic.twitter.com/YkTZhZi8GW