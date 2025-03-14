Mets have under the radar budding infielder in farm system
When people talk about hitters in the New York Mets' farm system, there's a few consistent names that come up.
Luisangel Acuña, Jett Williams, Ryan Clifford, Drew Gilbert, Carson Benge. Those are the usual suspects, and for good reason.
But many projections leave one name out of the top 30 Mets prospect rankings: Nick Lorusso.
Lorusso worked his way from High-A Brooklyn to Double-A Binghamton last year, but only played eight games there due to a hand injury after getting hit by a pitch in July. Nonetheless, he finished the season with 11 homers and 42 RBI over 78 games total, hitting .262 with a .829 OPS.
The Mets drafted the 24-year-old in the 9th round in 2023 out of Maryland, where he set a few records in just his two years there after transferring from Villanova. This includes the single-season RBI record for the program, leading the nation with 105 RBI in his final year with the Terrapins.
The corner infielder, who has reps at both first and third base, is fine with flying under the radar.
"I'm the type that likes to work in the shadows a little bit...not necessarily have my name in the spotlight," Lorusso said on Mets Daily.
Lorusso plays a lot of third base, which is where Mark Vientos is slated to start for the Mets this year and potentially for years to come. Pete Alonso has first base at least for this year, with the potential for 2026 as well. Those are the exact two players that Lorusso has watched and tried to learn from this spring in Port St. Lucie.
"I've actually got to talk to Pete Alonso a little bit, kind of pick his brain and what he's thinking about during at bats, what he's thinking about in field," Lorusso said.
"It was breaking down the pitchers. He was sharing with Mark Vientos about what the pitcher had, what his tendencies are, whether he likes a get me over slider, whether he is aggressive early in the count, just little things like that."
Lorusso says his goal is to make it up to Triple-A Syracuse this year. After that? A potential trip to Queens in 2026. His goal was to be in Double-A by age-24, yet he got there by age-23.
"I'm a pretty goal-oriented person and I'm looking for the next step pretty consistently. That happens to be Syracuse," Lorusso said. "I'm really looking forward to the challenge and what I can do this year."
Growing up in the Connecticut area, Lorusso is pretty familiar with New York. He hasn't had to leave playing in Brooklyn and Binghamton. His agent, Joseph Guzman of Empowerment Sports Group, also happens to have grown up in Flushing as a Mets fan.
"The amount of gratitude he has for the people who are in his corner is unbelievable," Guzman said. "He’s always been so routine oriented and focused on the big picture. His emotions never get too high or too low and he leads by example. He came into his last spring training last year with with one of the strongest mindsets I’ve ever seen. He’s the type of player that knows how to turn the page very quickly and trust the process."
The bright lights will shine if Lorusso finds himself in the big leagues, whether at a corner infield spot or a designated hitter. Yet he won't be afraid if that time comes in 2026 or beyond.
"He doesn’t get blinded by the lights, and when his time comes, he’ll take advantage of it," Guzman said. "He believes in his ability and the work that he puts in. He’s the most humble kid that I know, but the biggest competitor inside."
Lorusso should start the year in Binghamton, but fans could see him in Syracuse later this year in just his second full year in the minors.
Don't sleep on Nick Lorusso. He might be mashing balls out of Citi Field in the coming years.