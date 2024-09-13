Mets' 'Hidden Gem' Fills Longtime Infield Void
If someone within the New York Mets' organization or fanbase said during spring training that Mark Vientos would end the 2024 season as the Mets' everyday third baseman, it would have been considered a hot take.
However, that's not only exactly what has happened, but Vientos has emerged as a mainstay in the middle of New York's lineup and is now considered a core piece of their future plans.
Vientos began the season in Triple-A Syracuse before getting called up to New York after Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list in April. He was then sent back down once Marte was reinstated, only to return on May 15 when Joey Wendle was designated for assignment; at which point it didn't take Vientos long to win the starting job.
He entered this season with a projected 0.6 WAR. But his actual WAR of 2.7 is the reason why Bleacher Report's Joel Rueter deemed him the Mets "Hidden Gem" this season in a September 13 article.
"Mark Vientos hit just .211 with a 69 OPS+ in 233 plate appearances as a rookie last season, but a closer look at his batted-ball numbers provided some reason for optimism, as he logged a terrific 51.0 percent hard-hit rate," Rueter wrote.
"In 96 games, he has hit .276/.335/.537 for a 145 OPS+ with 20 doubles, 24 home runs and 62 RBI, emerging as a legitimate middle-of-the-order slugger and halting what has been a revolving door at third base since David Wright was in his prime," Rueter added.
Third base has been a constant deficiency for New York ever since Wright retired in 2018. Although Vientos now appears primed to man the Mets' hot corner for years to come.