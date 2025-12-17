David Stearns reveals Jorge Polanco's role with Mets

The New York Mets rebounded from losing Pete Alonso in free agency by signing former Seattle Mariners standout Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal on December 13.

Polanco's appeal for the Mets is obvious. He's coming off a breakout 2025 campaign where he hit .265 with an .821 OPS, 26 home runs, and 78 stolen bases in 138 games played. While this offensive production will help offset what New York is losing by Alonso going to the Baltimore Orioles, perhaps the bigger benefit will be what Polanco can provide on defense.

Statistically, Polanco was a below-average defender for Seattle in 2025, as shown by his -4 Fielding Run Value (a metric that quantifies a player's total defensive impact by showing how many runs they saved or cost compared to an average player at their position) last season. And Polanco has been below-average on defense during most of his big league career.

However, Polanco's real defensive value lies in his versatility. The 32-year-old can play multiple positions in the infield, which is invaluable throughout the course of a season, given the injuries that a team often must manage. But the initial belief was that Polanco would primarily play first base in 2026, given what's where the Mets have a hole in the infield.

David Stearns Addresses Jorge Polanco's Expected Role

Mets president of baseball operations, David Stearns, spoke on the role he expects Polanco to assume in 2026 on December 16.

“We are excited to add Jorge to our organization and expect him to be a big part of our team over the next two years. Jorge’s athleticism and versatility on both sides of the ball make him a perfect fit as we continue to build out our team. As we stand now, we would anticipate Jorge playing first base, DH, and bouncing around to other positions as needed," Stearns said, via a statement issued by the Mets.

This is about what was expected. However, the rest of the Mets' offseason could change where Polanco is on Opening Day. If the team signs Cody Bellinger and puts him in the outfield, then Polanco will likely play first base. But Bellinger could also play first base, allowing Polanco to DH or fill in at other spots.

The bottom line is that Polanco provides a lot of options and flexibility for Carlos Mendoza. And his bat should bring a serious spark to the squad.

