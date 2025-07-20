Mets hope to have Tylor Megill throwing from a mound shortly
The New York Mets' starting rotation has received reinforcements in Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea this month, but another starter remains sidelined. Tylor Megill, who hasn't pitched since June 14 against the Tampa Bay Rays due to a right elbow sprain, has yet to begin throwing off a mound.
Prior to Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gave an update on Megill's progression.
"He's up to 120 (feet)," Mendoza said. "Just continue to do the long toss and all that, so hopefully he starts getting on the mound here shortly."
Megill, 29, is 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA in 14 starts this season. While he shined in March and April with a 1.74 ERA and a .198 opposing batting average, May and June have been a different story. In that span, the right-hander made eight starts and posted a 5.79 ERA and a troubling BB/9 of 5.06.
While an initial MRI in Mid-June revealed no structural damage, Megill's recovery has progressed slower than expected. He didn't begin a throwing program until July 5, after a follow-up MRI showed significant reduction in inflammation.
Read More: New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso dealing with injury
Megill is just one of several Mets pitchers currently sidelined. With the starting rotation struggling to pitch deep into games in recent weeks, the workload has fallen heavily on the bullpen; as a result, the entire pitching staff has been stretched thin, creating a taxing and unstable situation.
Read More: Mets lose another reliever to Tommy John surgery
Although the Mets expect Megill to return before the end of the regular season, his role remains uncertain. The Mets have a full rotation (David Peterson, Manaea, Senga, Frankie Montas, and Clay Holmes) and also Paul Blackburn, who began a rehab assignment with the Mets' Single-A affiliate on Thursday.
Back on June 17, Mendoza stated the best-case scenario for Megill's return was 4-5 weeks. However, that timeline won't come to fruition. The Mets transferred Megill to the 60-day injured list on July 8, delaying his earliest possible activation until August 14.