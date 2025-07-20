New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso dealing with injury
Pete Alonso was left out of the New York Mets’ starting lineup on Sunday, marking the first time that has happened since May 30, 2024.
When asked about the decision pregame, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza explained that Alonso is dealing with a right-hand contusion at the base of the thumb. He added that X-rays were negative and Alonso is considered day-to-day.
“He felt it the first couple of at-bats yesterday… I guess he got jammed a couple times and it just got worse,” Mendoza said. “He said he’s feeling a lot better this morning. He’s getting treatment right now and then we’ll see if we got a player at some point today."
If Alonso does not come off the bench during Sunday’s game, it would snap his franchise-record streak of 353 consecutive games played. In his absence, Mark Vientos will start at first base for the first time this season.
Alonso, 30, is batting .276/.370/.522 with 21 home runs and 77 RBIs through his first 99 games in 2025. He is currently six home runs shy of breaking Darryl Strawberry’s all-time franchise record.
The 6-foot-3 slugger is fresh off his fifth All-Star Game appearance, tied for the second most by a Mets position player. Alonso belted a three-run homer in the game, which ended in a 7-6 victory for the National League.
After this season, Alonso can opt out of the second year of his two-year, $54 million contract and test the open market. His last trip through free agency was a lengthy one, as he did not sign until Feb. 5—just before spring training began.
The Mets enter Sunday’s series finale against the Cincinnati Reds in a rut, having lost 20 of their last 30 games. Since June 13, their record is the second-worst in baseball, ahead of only the Washington Nationals. Despite the slump, they trail the first-place Philadelphia Phillies by just 1.5 games.