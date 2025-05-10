Mets hurler cites 'getting lucky' as reason for recent success
New York Mets ace Kodai Senga improved his record to 4-2 and lowered his ERA to 1.16 (which is the second-best among qualified starters in all of baseball) after pitching six shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 7.
Anybody who has watched Senga pitch this season can see just how elite he has been. And while ERA isn't always a perfect indicator of a pitcher's success, it does just about as good of a job as any other metric.
However, Senga doesn't think his success so far this season tells the entire story. In fact, in a May 10 article from Dan Martin of the New York Post, the Japanese star asserted that his statistics and what he's actually doing on the mound aren't aligning.
“I look at all the numbers. There’s not a single number or stat I take for granted. They’re all important. But right now, my results and stats are not really reflective of what I feel I’m putting out there on the mound," Senga is quoted as saying in the article.
“I feel like I’m getting lucky on a lot of plays,” he continued. “I think throughout the season, if I can fill in the gap with my performance as much as possible, I can be closer to my true form.”
There is certainly some truth to Senga's sentiment. For example, Senga allowed five walks during the aforementioned scoreless outing against the Diamondbacks. However, one wouldn't necessarily attribute that to luck as opposed to Senga stepping up and executing when he needed to.
Even if luck has played a role in Senga's impressive success this season, he has also performed like one of the league's best pitchers — regardless of whether he wants to admit it.