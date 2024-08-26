Mets Hurler In Danger Of Not Returning Unless Things Turn Around Soon
The New York Mets are right in the mix for a National League Wild Card spot right now.
New York has been a surprise in the National League this season and there's a lot to like about it. The Mets still have some question marks right now despite a chance of returning to the playoffs. New York's bullpen hasn't been where it wants it to be,
The Mets currently have the 17th-ranked bullpen in baseball with a 4.05 ERA. There have been multiple players who have struggled this season, including veteran reliever Adam Ottavino. He has a 4.56 ERA so far this season in 50 appearances and FanSided's Michael Brakebill said he is a Mets player on thin ice down the stretch.
"Adam Ottavino was initially signed before the 2023 season after putting up a spectacular 2.06 ERA in 2022," Brakebill said. "Due to regression, he still impressed with a 3.21 ERA last season after coming back on a one-year deal, but his FIP of 4.52 indicated that red flags were popping up under the hood. Those red flags have become obvious, as Ottavino's actual ERA sits at 4.56 in 2024. In the second half, he's been better, but his 4.89 ERA in the first half hindered the team, as his late-inning role is crucial for the Mets' bullpen success.
"It's hard to imagine the Mets bringing Ottavino back again in the offseason, given that his one good season in the past five years already feels like a thing of the past. Next year will be his age-39 season, and his money coming off the books will be better used to find younger and cheaper talent. It seems inevitable that the Mets and Ottavino will part ways this season."
If he can't turn things around down the stretch, it wouldn't be shocking to see Ottavino leave the Mets this upcoming offseason.
