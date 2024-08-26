Will Mets Re-Sign Star Slugger This Winter? Move May Not Be Coming
The New York Mets will have to make multiple tough decisions this upcoming winter.
New York's main priority certainly will be what to do with superstar slugger Pete Alonso. The Mets will have to decide whether they want to hand him a large contract or let him walk in free agency for nothing possibly to a rival.
The Mets have other decisions to make, too. One player who also will be a free agent is fellow slugger J.D. Martinez. He has been everything the Mets could've asked for this season, but FanSided's Tim Boyle suggested that the team shouldn't bring him back in 2025.
"J.D. Martinez was a great addition by the Mets in the offseason," Boyle said. "Capable of helping to carry the Mets to the postseason, the main negative about him remains the inability to play a position. Having him as the everyday DH takes some options away from Carlos Mendoza. When Martinez is slumping, he’s a net negative because of the zero participation trophies he wins on defense.
"At the price, Martinez was willing to sign, the Mets had no choice but to bring him in. Next year, unless something similar happens again, they should aim to leave the DH spot open. Instead of one guy, let the position players rotate through. This can help a guy like Starling Marte stay healthy and effective. Francisco Alvarez could benefit from the occasional start as the DH. Let’s get Francisco Lindor off his feet for a little longer to get him through the long season."
Martinez has appeared in 99 games so far this season and is slashing .251/.334/.440 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs.
