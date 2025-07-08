Inside The Mets

Mets insider reveals team's plans for Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea

If all goes according to plan, both Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea should be back pitching for the New York Mets in Kansas City.

Mike Phillips

Jun 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches against Washington Nationals during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches against Washington Nationals during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets have had to scrap together a pitching staff for the past few weeks as injuries have decimated the depth of their starting rotation.

The good news for manager Carlos Mendoza is that the group is finally starting to get healthy, with two key members of the rotation set to return by this weekend as long as there are no setbacks.

Read More: How Mets' Kodai Senga fared in his rehab outing for Double-A Binghamton

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported on Tuesday morning that the plan for Kodai Senga, who completed a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton over the weekend, is for him to throw a bullpen session prior to Tuesday's game in Baltimore. If he makes it through that session and recovers with no issues, Senga will start on Friday in Kansas City.

Senga has been sidelined since mid-June after injuring his hamstring stretching to cover first base against the Washington Nationals. Prior to his injury, Senga was 7-3 with a league-leading 1.47 ERA and would have had a shot to make the All-Star Team for the second time in his career.

Puma also reported that Sean Manaea, who has yet to pitch in the majors this season, is set for a final rehab start tonight before being activated off the injured list. Manaea would be on turn to pitch on Sunday, where he would work behind Clay Holmes, who the Mets want to avoid going too long without pitching since the All-Star break begins on Monday.

Assuming there are no further issues with Manaea and Senga, the Mets will only need one more spot starter on Thursday, where Justin Hagenman can pitch against the Orioles. Entering the second half with a projected rotation of Senga, Holmes, Manaea, Frankie Montas, and David Peterson would be a victory for the Mets, who would be able to focus more on other areas of need prior to the deadline.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Mike Phillips
MIKE PHILLIPS

Mike Phillips is a contributor to the Mets On SI site. Mike has been covering the Mets since 2011 for various websites, including Metstradamus and Kiners Korner. Mike has a Masters Degree from Iona University in Sports Communications and Media and also has experience covering the NFL and college basketball on FanSided. Mike also hosts his own New York sports based podcast. You can follow Mike on Twitter/X and Instagram: @MPhillips331.

Home/News