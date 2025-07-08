Mets insider reveals team's plans for Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea
The New York Mets have had to scrap together a pitching staff for the past few weeks as injuries have decimated the depth of their starting rotation.
The good news for manager Carlos Mendoza is that the group is finally starting to get healthy, with two key members of the rotation set to return by this weekend as long as there are no setbacks.
Read More: How Mets' Kodai Senga fared in his rehab outing for Double-A Binghamton
Mike Puma of the New York Post reported on Tuesday morning that the plan for Kodai Senga, who completed a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton over the weekend, is for him to throw a bullpen session prior to Tuesday's game in Baltimore. If he makes it through that session and recovers with no issues, Senga will start on Friday in Kansas City.
Senga has been sidelined since mid-June after injuring his hamstring stretching to cover first base against the Washington Nationals. Prior to his injury, Senga was 7-3 with a league-leading 1.47 ERA and would have had a shot to make the All-Star Team for the second time in his career.
Puma also reported that Sean Manaea, who has yet to pitch in the majors this season, is set for a final rehab start tonight before being activated off the injured list. Manaea would be on turn to pitch on Sunday, where he would work behind Clay Holmes, who the Mets want to avoid going too long without pitching since the All-Star break begins on Monday.
Assuming there are no further issues with Manaea and Senga, the Mets will only need one more spot starter on Thursday, where Justin Hagenman can pitch against the Orioles. Entering the second half with a projected rotation of Senga, Holmes, Manaea, Frankie Montas, and David Peterson would be a victory for the Mets, who would be able to focus more on other areas of need prior to the deadline.