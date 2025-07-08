New York Mets expecting healthy returns from key pieces
The New York Mets are back in a groove. And along with getting back in the win column, the Mets are about to see some returning faces to the 40-man roster.
New York started the 2025 season with adversity, having starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas both sidelined with injury; these ailments knocked down the quality of their rotation pretty significantly before the season even began. But despite the absence of the planned number one and two in the rotation, the Mets had the rest of their starters overperform, keeping the team in position to succeed.
Now, Montas is back in the saddle, while Manaea and Kodai Senga are both incredibly close to rejoining the team, possibly before the All-Star break. Having the three of them back means this rotation will finally become what the front office imagined in the offseason when constructing this Mets squad.
In addition to the rotation being almost at full strength, the Mets are going to be reuniting with Jesse Winker, possibly as soon as Tuesday. Since landing on the IL with an oblique injury, the 31-year-old had left a pretty obvious hole in New York's lineup, despite the best efforts from multiple players to fill it. Winker has also been a clubhouse guy that can not only generate offense as a designated hitter, but instantly change a team's attitude.
With Winker returning, the Mets' lineup is getting back to its purest form; even Francisco Alvarez should be returning from his stint in Triple-A shortly, where he has demonstrated his incredible talent that New York is trying to tap into.
The Mets are now in the position to do some damage before the All-Star break. Starting with a road trip to Baltimore before hosting the Royals for three games at Citi Field, the Amazins' have the opportunity to reclaim the power that they had on display in the first half of the season, this time with an entirely healthy roster with all of its best components.