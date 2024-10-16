Mets’ Jeff McNeil Not Expected to Start NLCS Game 3, Per Insider
Some had speculated that NLCS Game 3 at Citi Field would be the perfect opportunity for the New York Mets to reintroduce two-time All-Star Jeff McNeil to the starting lineup. However, according to one insider, that is unlikely to happen.
On Monday morning, SNY’s Andy Martino reported that McNeil is not expected to start for the Mets in Game 3. While this does not rule out the possibility of him entering the game later, he has made only one pinch-hit appearance in the first two NLCS games.
McNeil, 32, replaced right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino on the NLCS roster after missing the Wild Card Series and Divisional Round. He has been sidelined since fracturing his wrist on Sept. 6, but he returned ahead of schedule following a two-game rehab stint in the Arizona Fall League. With his addition, the Mets opted to carry only 12 pitchers.
In McNeil’s absence, veteran infielder Jose Iglesias has stepped up as the Mets’ primary second baseman, a role he has continued into the NLCS. Though Iglesias has been a major catalyst in helping the Mets reach this point, his bat has gone cold during the first nine postseason games. In 69 plate appearances, he is slashing .226/.273/.222, with 13 strikeouts, three walks, and no extra-base hits. He has dropped from fifth to seventh in the lineup.
Before his injury, McNeil had been red-hot, hitting .285/.382/.491 with 12 doubles, four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 19 runs scored over a 37-game stretch. In the full 129 games he played, the 2022 league batting champion posted a .692 OPS.
Besides the fact that McNeil was the everyday starter for most of 2024 and the previous 5.5 seasons, his left-handed bat would have been a favorable matchup against Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler in Game 3. The Dodgers’ right-hander, who missed the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery, has struggled against lefties in both 2022 and 2024.
This season, they posted a .890 OPS against him over 16 starts. However, the former two-time All-Star has also had difficulty with righties, allowing a .833 OPS while finishing the season with a 1-6 record and a 5.38 ERA.
Statistically, Iglesias has better career numbers against Buehler than McNeil. Both have faced him four times, each with 10 plate appearances. Iglesias is 4-for-10 with an RBI and four strikeouts, while McNeil is 1-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts.
First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m ET in the Mets’ first home NLCS game since 2015. With Luis Severino on the mound, New York aims to take a 2-1 series lead on the 55th anniversary of the Miracle Mets’ World Series clinching victory.