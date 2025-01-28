Mets' Jeff McNeil Sends Clear Message on Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso's teammate and best friend is sending a pretty clear message to him regarding his uncertain future with the New York Mets.
Speaking on MLB Network's Hot Stove on Tuesday, infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil talked about some of the Mets' offseason additions they have made so far. Despite being very excited about the addition of star outfielder Juan Soto and veteran relief pitcher A.J. Minter, he would love nothing more than to have Alonso back.
"I hope that he's a Met. He is one of my best friends that I've ever played with and I would love to have him around, but I want what is best for him," McNeil said.
Aside from his impressive first go-around in the major leagues during the second half of the 2018 season, McNeil has spent his entire big league career with Alonso as his teammate. So, it's easy to understand why McNeil is hoping the Mets and the slugging first baseman can agree on a new contract.
McNeil spoke earlier during the offseason about Alonso's ongoing free agency process to Anthony Rieber of Newsday and said he was "surprised" that Alonso is still a free agent. McNeil also added during that interview that he has not spoken with Alonso since the beginning of the offseason despite their close friendship.
Although Alonso has been one of the league's most prolific power hitters since his 2019 rookie season, he hasn't gained much traction on the open market; the Toronto Blue Jays and the Mets themselves are considered the only realistic teams that could sign the 30-year-old first baseman. After SNY's Andy Martino reported on Monday's episode of Baseball Night in New York that the Blue Jays may not be able to match the Mets' reported three-year, $70 million deal they offered Alonso, this free agency process doesn't look like it will end anytime soon.
While McNeil is making it very clear that he wants his buddy to remain in New York for the upcoming 2025 season and beyond, the Mets seem to be standing firm on their contract offers for Alonso. Time will only tell if the Polar Bear will be back with the Mets or not.