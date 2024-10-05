Inside The Mets

Mets' Jeff McNeil Set to Rejoin Team in Philadelphia

The Mets' former All-Star is joining the taxi squad on Sunday.

Joe Najarian

Aug 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) looks on during the game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) looks on during the game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this week, the New York Mets received a positive update on second baseman Jeff McNeil, who was cleared to resume baseball activities.

On Saturday, the Mets have officially confirmed that the 2022 MLB batting champion will not only begin his ramp-up on Sunday, but he will join the team in Philadelphia as part of the taxi squad. McNeil, who stayed in California for the birth of his daughter on Friday, will take a red-eye flight.

Despite a very poor first half (.216 batting average, .590 OPS), McNeil was turning his season around in the second half; prior to being placed on the injured list on September 8 with a right wrist fracture, the 32-year-old was hitting .289/.376/.547 with 19 extra-base hits and a 156 wRC+ since the All-Star break.

Currently, the Mets have Jose Iglesias at second base; although he has enjoyed a fantastic regular season (.337/.381/.448, 137 wRC+, 2.5 fWAR in 85 games), he recorded only two hits in 14 plate appearances in the Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite the relative lack of production at second, New York still emerged victorious against Milwaukee thanks to a dramatic comeback in the winner-take-all Game 3, advancing to the NLDS to play the Philadelphia Phillies.

With McNeil just beginning baseball activities, he likely won't be available in the best-of-five set against the Phillies. However, the hope is that the veteran can play in the NLCS or World Series, if the Mets can make it that far.

Published
Joe Najarian
JOE NAJARIAN

Joe Najarian is a Rutgers University graduate from the Class of 2022. After an eight-month stint with Jersey Sporting News (JSN), covering Rutgers Football, Rutgers Basketball, and Rutgers Baseball, Najarian became a contributing writer on Inside the Pinstripes and Inside the Mets. He additionally writes on Giants Country, FanNation’s site for the New York Giants. Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeNajarian

Home/News