Mets' Jeff McNeil Set to Rejoin Team in Philadelphia
Earlier this week, the New York Mets received a positive update on second baseman Jeff McNeil, who was cleared to resume baseball activities.
On Saturday, the Mets have officially confirmed that the 2022 MLB batting champion will not only begin his ramp-up on Sunday, but he will join the team in Philadelphia as part of the taxi squad. McNeil, who stayed in California for the birth of his daughter on Friday, will take a red-eye flight.
Despite a very poor first half (.216 batting average, .590 OPS), McNeil was turning his season around in the second half; prior to being placed on the injured list on September 8 with a right wrist fracture, the 32-year-old was hitting .289/.376/.547 with 19 extra-base hits and a 156 wRC+ since the All-Star break.
Currently, the Mets have Jose Iglesias at second base; although he has enjoyed a fantastic regular season (.337/.381/.448, 137 wRC+, 2.5 fWAR in 85 games), he recorded only two hits in 14 plate appearances in the Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite the relative lack of production at second, New York still emerged victorious against Milwaukee thanks to a dramatic comeback in the winner-take-all Game 3, advancing to the NLDS to play the Philadelphia Phillies.
With McNeil just beginning baseball activities, he likely won't be available in the best-of-five set against the Phillies. However, the hope is that the veteran can play in the NLCS or World Series, if the Mets can make it that far.