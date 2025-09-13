Inside The Mets

Mets’ Jonah Tong assesses what went wrong in worst start of his career

Jonah Tong turned in his worst start of his young career on Friday during the Mets' seventh straight loss.

Logan VanDine

Sep 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jonah Tong (21) reacts during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jonah Tong (21) reacts during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a quick hook for New York Mets starting pitcher Jonah Tong on Friday.

Tong turned in the worst start of his young career against the Texas Rangers, as the right-hander lasted just 0.2 innings, allowing six earned runs on four hits with three walks and one strikeout on 40 pitches. The Mets ultimately fell to Texas, 8-3, dropping their seventh straight game.

Hoping to match up well against Jacob deGrom, who was making his anticipated return to Flushing, Tong failed to make it out of the first inning, with his command and velocity clearly an issue on the night.

This rough outing for Tong comes after his last start against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, in which he gave up four earned runs and allowed three home runs. Through three big league starts, the 22-year-old is 1-2 with an 8.49 ERA, 13 strikeouts, seven free passes and a 1.71 WHIP in just 11.2 innings pitched.

Read More: Insider's 3-word message on Carlos Mendoza's Mets job security speaks volumes

A visibly frustrated and upset Tong met with reporters after Friday's game and talked about what went wrong for him.

"I didn't give the start I had for sure wanted," Tong said. "Defintely hurts to put more stress on the bullpen."

The transition to the major leagues for Tong has undoubtedly been a massive adjustment, as he was just in Double-A nearly a month ago and made only two starts this season in Triple-A before being called up in late August.

Despite these struggles, manager Carlos Mendoza offered this advice to his young starter following his start.

"Keep your head up. Keep going," Mendoza said. "There's no other way around it. Flush that one off and keep moving forward. You continue to learn, but you can't put your head down or do anything like that here and he will."

After seeing Nolan McLean shine during his five starts in the major leagues, followed by Brandon Sproat also impressing during his big league debut against the Reds on Sunday, Tong has become the first of the three young starters for the Amazins' to struggle.

Tong also shared what the veteran pitchers told him after his rough start: "Keep your head up. The sun's going to rise tomorrow. We're going to have some time to reflect on this. Get ready for the next one and just go from there."

With the Mets now losers of seven straight games for the third time already this season, they will turn things over to the aforementioned Sproat on Saturday, who looks to build off his strong major league debut and try to get the Mets back on track with their playoff hopes beginning to dwindle.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News