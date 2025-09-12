Insider's 3-word message on Carlos Mendoza's Mets job security speaks volumes
The New York Mets began the 2025 regular season with a 45-24 record, which was the best in all of baseball. After getting swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in a four-game series, New York has lost six straight contests and has a 76-71 record.
Therefore, since that 45-24 start (which was on June 13), the Mets have a 31-47 record, which is the fourth-worst in all of baseball since that point. Not only have they fallen completely out of contention to win the NL East, but their grip on the third and final NL Wild Card spot is slipping, as the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants are both 1.5 games behind them.
When a team struggles this badly for three months, somebody needs to take some accountability or at least assume some blame. And for the most part, the blame will fall on a team's manager, which would be Carlos Mendoza in the Mets' case.
Insider Shares Reminder About David Stearns' Past Carlos Mendoza Confidence
Mendoza proved himself to be a capable manager during his first season at the Mets' helm by taking them to the 2024 NLCS. However, some believe he should be on the hot seat right now, given what New York's season has come to.
This brings to mind comments that Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns had when asked about Mendoza's job security during an August 26 episode of The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman.
"Oh yeah. Mendy's doing a great job. He and I have a very good relationship. I think he's the right person for this job," Stearns said when asked whether it's safe to say Mendoza will be the Mets' coach next season, per an X post from New York Post Sports.
"I really enjoy working with him. And so, absolutely. Mendy is a very talented, skilled manager. He's a very good communicator. And I've enjoyed my time with him," Stearns added.
Heyman recalled Stearns' comments from a few weeks ago when an X post on the morning of September 12, when he replied to the aforementioned X post and wrote, "Just a reminder".
Heyman's post has gone viral, as it already has nearly 150,000 views in less than three hours. And it speaks volumes about Stearns' continued faith in Mendoza as a manager.
Stearns was extremely definitive about Mendoza's job security a few weeks ago. However, that doesn't mean he necessarily feels the same right now, or will stick with this sentiment if the Mets miss the 2025 MLB postseason.