Mets' Juan Soto gets honest about slow start at the plate: 'tough spot'
New York Mets slugger Juan Soto seems to be catching fire at the plate. His two-run bomb against Clayton Kershaw during the Mets' June 3 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers marked his third home run in his last four games. And his 1.009 OPS over the past seven games has raised his season OPS to .799.
The thought of Soto beginning to perform the way people have expected of him since signing his 15-year, $765 million deal, especially considering how well the Mets have played despite his struggles, is a terrifying prospect for opposing teams to consider.
Read more: Francisco Lindor gives 3-word advice to Juan Soto about playing for Mets
However, Soto was in a different circumstance just one week ago. And this was the basis of a quote he delivered to Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports, which was included in a June 4 article.
"I'm in a tough spot right now, swing-wise," Soto said to Thosar last weekend at Citi Field. "I just can't find the holes. I try to hit the ball hard anywhere, and sometimes I try too hard, and then I just roll it over and stuff like that. I'm just trying to get back to where I was and hit those line drives. If they catch it, they catch it. Just get those line drives."
Right after this quote, Thosar wrote, "This season, Soto has had 18 batted balls result in outs that had a Statcast expected batting average (xBA) of .500 or higher."
In other words, Soto has indeed had bad luck so far this season.
While Soto was clearly frustrated about where he stood when giving this quote, one would imagine his sentiment would be different right now, given how he has been hitting of late.