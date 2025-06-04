Francisco Lindor gives 3-word advice to Juan Soto about playing for Mets
New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor has blossomed into one of the best leaders not only on the Mets' roster but in all of Major League Baseball.
This was proven through a May 29 article from The Athletic's Will Sammon, where Sammon discussed Lindor's routine of stopping by every Mets player's locker after each series in order to check in on them.
When speaking about this leadership display from Lindor, Mets slugger Juan Soto said, "I really respect that. He really cares about the guys. That’s huge for a team — to show a little love to every player and have them know that you always have their back, even if they have a bad day. It’s big time."
If there's anybody who can understand what Soto is going through during his first season with the Mets, it's Lindor. This is because he also struggled in his first season with the team after signing a massive deal in 2021.
And in a June 4 article from Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports, Lindor was quoted offering Soto advice about his first campaign in Queens.
"If there's one thing that I could say, it's to stay the course," Lindor said of advice he would give Soto. "It's not so much about going crazy and trying to give them what they want. Just continue to stay the course. Continue to be yourself. Continue to be Juan Soto. Continue to be that little kid that wants to be a baseball player."
Read more: Mets top prospect included in trade proposal for Red Sox All-Star
He later added, "[Soto] always been very to himself, very quiet. He listens more than he actually talks. And I feel like eventually, I don't know, maybe like five years from now, he’ll feel like he has more maturity. He's very mature already, but I definitely wasn't as mature as he is today, when I was his age. So I feel like whenever he continues to embrace more of like, things that are happening around him, he might become a little more talkative. But he might not.
"He's more of a quiet person and he's a fantastic teammate. He's always doing his stuff to get better, to be the same person. So a guy like that, you don't really have to say much. He's the perfect teammate because you don't have to worry about him. He's going to go out there and do his thing," he added.
Lindor advising Soto to "stay the course" is fascinating advice. And given how Soto has performed over the past few games, it seems that his patience is paying off.