Mets' Juan Soto makes impressive MLB history with red-hot streak
The month of August has been a mixed bag for the New York Mets, who went through a few tough periods.
With their loss to the Miami Marlins on Saturday, the team’s record in the month of August dropped to 11-16; it is the second month this season that the Mets are going to finish under the .500 mark (they had previously gone 12-15 in June). That is going to put some pressure on the team to figure things out down the stretch as they continue to fight for a playoff spot.
Despite the poor monthly record, there is some optimism about the direction things are heading in. For example, Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong have infused some excitement into a starting rotation that was struggling. A six-man rotation will take some getting used to, but if they remain as impactful as they have been thus far, good things will be on the horizon.
Juan Soto makes MLB history with dominant August
Perhaps the biggest positive this month for the Mets is the incredible production from superstar outfielder Juan Soto. There were a lot of negative feelings shared about him early in the season due to a slow start, especially after he signed a historic 15-year, $765 million contract during the offseason. Expectations for him are sky high, and that isn’t going to change.
In August, Soto played up to those expectations. Entering Saturday’s game against the Marlins, the 26-year-old had a .263/.418/.516 slash line with a tOPS+ of 112 and sOPS+ of 155. Those numbers improved even more with his performance that afternoon, going 2-for-2 with two home runs and two walks drawn.
With one more day remaining in August, he has already made some impressive MLB history. According to OptaSTATS, Soto is the first player in MLB history who has hit at least 10 home runs, stole at least 10 bases and walked at least 25 times in a single month. He is at 10 on the nose with the long balls and stolen bases and has drawn 27 walks this August.
Living up to the massive contract he signed is going to be incredibly difficult; MVP awards and World Series rings are the expectation as long as he is with the franchise. However, he is putting up some very strong numbers as one of the most important parts of the team’s lineup.
On the season, Soto has a .254/.395/.508 slash line with 35 home runs and 84 RBI. He has scored over 100 runs for the second consecutive campaign and third time in his career. The stolen bases are already a career-high and he has a realistic shot to surpass his personal best of 41 home runs as well.
Certainly not too shabby of a first season in Queens, but what people want to see is the elite production he is capable of being provided in October.