Mets looking at Astros outfielder as potential trade target

As the New York Mets look to reshape their outfield after trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers, could this center fielder be a potential fit?

In a December 1 article for The Athletic, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported that the Houston Astros are open to moving center fielder Jake Meyers this offseason, with the start of the Winter Meetings a week away. Meyers is still under team control for two more years and is projected to make $3.5 million in 2026.

Latest notes with @katiejwoo:



*Fairbanks market



*Astros’ Meyers in demand



*Cody Ponce a potential $30M-$40M man



*A fixture Rays might finally trade



*Sign of progress for Marlinshttps://t.co/WvhmFRCwqS — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 1, 2025

The 29-year-old, who has spent his entire five-year career in Houston thus far, appeared in just 104 games this past season due to right calf issues. Despite missing time, Meyers still posted a career-best .292 batting average with two home runs, 29 RBI, 16 stolen bases (also a career-high) and a .727 OPS.

These offensive contributions were a new development for Meyers, who hadn't produced much at the plate in the past. In the 2024 season, he only batted .219/.286/.360 with 13 home runs, 61 RBI and an OPS of .646 in 148 games.

New York is expected to address their outfield this offseason, especially after dealing Nimmo to Texas; the only outfielders the Mets currently have on their big league roster are Tyrone Taylor and Juan Soto. While the Amazins’ also utilized Jeff McNeil in center field last year, it was not a sustainable formula due to his lack of experience at that position. McNeil is also reportedly on the trade market this winter as he enters the final year of his four-year contract with the Mets (which also contains a club option for 2027).

Despite the Mets floating the possibility of promoting top outfielder prospect Carson Benge to the Opening Day roster, Benge more than likely still needs more time to develop, with only 24 games and 103 plate appearances at the Triple-A level. Meyers could be an intriguing option for New York in center field to perhaps platoon with the aforementioned Taylor; both are strong defenders, although Meyers appears to have more upside offensively.

Similarly to Taylor, Meyers' hitting prowess is not his greatest strength. But president of baseball operations David Stearns has harped constantly since the end of the regular season on improving the defense, which was one of the main catalysts in why the Mets fell well short of their expectations in 2025.

Trading for a player like Jake Meyers, who provides a great glove in center field as well as elite speed on the bases, may be somebody the Mets should look to add.

