Mets legend assesses reason for Juan Soto's slow start
As soon as New York Mets slugger Juan Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal this past offseason, he set himself up for an extremely small margin for error across the rest of his MLB career.
What's for sure is that Mets fans expected nothing less than an MVP-caliber season from Soto, not only in 2025, but essentially every season beyond that. And while there's still plenty of time for Soto to produce that sort of 2025 campaign, he hasn't had the start he or anybody else imagined.
While Soto did hit a two-run home run against the Twins on April 14, that was his second home run of the year, his first hit with runners in scoring position all season, and raised his season average to .250 and OPS to .829.
An .829 OPS would be respectable for almost every MLB player. But for Soto (who has a career .951 regular season OPS), it feels like an extremely slow start.
Before Monday's game, Mets icon José Reyes joined Andy Martino, Laura Albanese, and Sal Licata on Baseball Night in New York. And at one point, Reyes discussed what he thinks is the reason for Soto's slow start.
"You know, maybe, I don't know, maybe he's trying to do a little bit too much," Reyes said, per an X post from SNY. "But it's only 15 games, and I think the fans expect Soto to hit a homer every single day. That's not gonna happen!"
He then added, "I want to see it, too. But in baseball, that's not happening. He's gonna be fine, though. He's gonna be fine."
Perhaps Mets fans can follow Reyes' lead and not hit the panic button when it comes to their star player's performance.