Mets' Juan Soto sends strong message about defensive criticism
New York Mets superstar Juan Soto might be the most well-rounded complete hitter in all of baseball, despite being just 26 years old. He's certainly one of the most well-rounded, especially when one factors in aspects of his offense that don't always show up in the stat line, such as vision and plate discipline.
However, that doesn't mean Soto is the perfect player. And one aspect of his game that has received more than its fair share of criticism is his defense.
Throughout his career, Soto has amassed a defensive run value of -32, which essentially means that he has allowed 32 more runs to score than an average MLB right fielder would have since making his debut.
That is not good.
However, Soto made it clear that his defensive doubters don't weigh on his mind during an April 7 interview with NJ Advance Media.
“It motivates me,” Soto said of those who doubt his defense. “I’m not saying that it bothers me or anything, just that it drives me to show that I am a good defender.”
The article did convey that Soto is a solid outfielder when it comes to reaction time, as NJ Advance Media's Manny Gómez wrote, "Last season, Soto ranked 18th (of 99 outfielders) in reaction, covering 1.2 feet in the first 1 1/2 seconds versus league average on balls with a catch probability of 90% or lower."
When speaking about his reactions on defense, Soto added, “You work on specific hip movements in the gym for when you take the first step towards the ball. You work on how your knee should move, how you literally step to move quicker and push off stronger.”
Perhaps Soto can build on those reactions to become as good as a defender as he is at the plate.