Mets manager gives 1-word reaction to Yankees player's gruesome injury
During the New York Yankees' May 12 game against the Seattle Mariners, Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera tagged up from third base after Aaron Judge hit a fly ball to right field.
Cabrera ultimately beat the throw home, but had to veer away from his running lane to avoid the Mariners' catcher, who was receiving the throw. As a result of this, Cabrera had to essentially double back to home plate to score the run. As he did so, Cabrera's ankle twisted awkwardly, leaving what was a gruesome-looking injury.
It has since come out that Cabrera has suffered a broken left ankle and could also have ligament damage. While it hasn't been decided whether Cabrera will require surgery, this seems like a likely outcome.
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza served as a bench coach for the Yankees from 2018-2023, which means that he spent time with Cabrera on the Yankees during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. And when speaking with the media on May 13, Mendoza sent a powerful message about Cabrera.
"Devastated," Mendoza said of his mental state when seeing the injury, per an X post from SNY. "You hate to see it to anybody in the game, but when you know the guy and the type of person he is, and how much he means to the baseball family... I got to meet him when he first signed out of Venezuela, and then watching him going down like that is hard.
"Wishing him a speedy recovery, a complete recovery. And I know he'll be back," Mendoza added. "This is a guy that, all his life, he had to fight. I know he'll be fighting and he'll be back on the field."
Despite the rivalry between Mets and Yankees fans, both sides will be hoping Cabrera can make a complete recovery.