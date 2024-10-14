Mets’ Kodai Senga Decision Raises Questions For Rest of NLCS
Game 1 of the NLCS did not go as planned for the New York Mets, who suffered a 9-0 loss in a contest that felt over before it started. A large part of that was the struggles of right-hander Kodai Senga.
Senga, 31, made just his third start of the year (second in the postseason) after missing most of the year with shoulder and calf injuries. Expected to pitch no more than three innings, he struggled with command and lasted only 1.1 innings.
The Mets’ right-hander threw 30 pitches, but just 10 for strikes; in that span, he walked four batters, threw a wild pitch, committed a pitch clock violation, and allowed three runs before being pulled. Reed Garrett followed with 1.1 innings of relief, and left-hander David Peterson, who started during the regular season, entered for 2.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out two and walking one.
In Senga’s previous postseason start in Game 1 of the NLDS, he allowed a leadoff homer to Kyle Schwarber but finished with three strikeouts and one walk over two innings, landing 18 of his 31 pitches for strikes.
Starting Senga in Game 1 pushed back left-handed ace Sean Manaea, who would have pitched on normal rest, and Luis Severino, who would have had two extra days, to Games 2 and 3. If the series goes seven games, it becomes less likely that either top starter can pitch in a potential winner-take-all scenario.
Now, the Mets must decide whether to risk throwing Senga out there for another start in Game 5 (if necessary), given his disappointing performance. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was noncommittal when asked if he would feel comfortable turning to Senga again.
"We've got to wait and see how he responds,” Mendoza said. “I think it's going to come down to how he's going to bounce back."
Senga stated he was healthy after the game, attributing his struggles to mechanical issues. However, he has faced setbacks before, including triceps tightness reported in a minor league rehab outing in late September. If that issue resurfaces, the Mets could remove him from the roster and make Adam Ottavino the injury replacement, which would, by MLB rule, render Senga ineligible for the World Series.
If the Mets are uncomfortable starting a fully healthy Senga again, they have two clear options: David Peterson or Tylor Megill. Peterson has been effective in long relief this postseason, but committing to him as a starter for Game 5 would prevent his use in that role again. In theory, that job would go to Senga if they started someone else.
Megill went 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) during the regular season. On May 28, he pitched seven shutout innings against the Dodgers, striking out nine while allowing just three hits and one walk. However, if Manaea cannot go deep into Monday's game, Megill might be needed before Game 5. Both Peterson and José Butto threw over 40 pitches in relief on Sunday, ruling them out for Game 2.
The series will shift to Citi Field for Games 3-5 following a day off on Tuesday. There will be no rest days between those games, so each pitching decision is magnified.