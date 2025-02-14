Mets’ Kodai Senga seen with possible mentor figure, former Japanese ace
Although his time with the New York Mets was short, many have forgotten the hype that Daisuke Matsuzaka had when he came over from Japan.
Known for his patented gyroball, Matsuzaka pitched eight seasons in the MLB with the Mets and the Boston Red Sox. Across 158 games, he posted a 56-43 career record with a 4.45 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. He never quite lived up to his massive expectations when coming over from Japan, but he helped open the door for NPB pitchers to come stateside and earn much larger contracts than they could back home.
Matsuzaka, currently working for Asahi Television in Japan, was spotted on Thursday at Port St. Lucie chatting with Mets’ current ace Kodai Senga. He was also spotted at Washington Nationals camp on Friday and chatting with pitcher Shinnouske Ogasawara, who recently signed a two-year contract with the team.
Senga and Matsuzaka have a relationship that dates back to their days in NPB in Japan. The two played for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks together in 2015 and 2016 at the tail-end of Matsuzaka’s career; "Dice-K" would go on to play three more years of professional baseball in Japan, two of which were with the Chunichi Dragons where he teamed with Ogasawara.
Senga is coming off of a challenging, injury-plagued season with the Mets. A shoulder strain in his throwing arm sidelined him during Spring Training last year. Upon his return in July, he pitched just five innings before straining his calf while fielding a ball off the mound. Senga returned for the postseason but struggled, allowing seven earned runs and seven walks in his only start.
The Mets’ ace recently reported that he is feeling completely healthy again for the first time since last Spring Training. With the offseason moves the Mets have made, the pressure will be on Senga and a reworked rotation to stay healthy and take the team on a deep October run.
Senga will likely take the hill for the Mets on Opening Day against the Houston Astros.