New York Mets provide injury updates on Sean Manaea, Jose Siri
The New York Mets have managed quite well to this point in the regular season, boasting a 10-5 record and sitting atop the NL East heading into their three-game road series against the Minnesota Twins. This is especially so given the number of injuries that New York has dealt with starting in spring training and continuing through the early part of the season.
One of the first of these injuries was starter Sean Manea suffering an oblique injury, which he recently suffered a setback in his recovery from. And the most recent injury was outfielder Jose Siri, who fouled a ball off his leg over the weekend.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke with the media before Monday's game and offered an update on both players.
When speaking about Siri, Mendoza said, "He's still pretty sore. We were giving him 48 hours to see the response, but [he] came in and [was] still in pain. So right now he's getting an MRI and a CT scan to make sure we're not missing anything... We've just got to wait and see what the results are here," per SNY.
Mendoza was then asked whether a potential IL stint is possible with Siri.
"Yeah, I think there's going to be a conversation after the game today. Again, we'll see what the results are, but we're probably going to have to have a conversation after the game today and see where we go from there," he responded.
Luckily, the Sean Manaea injury update was more positive.
"He got an MRI today and showed improvement. And he played catch today to 60 feet," Mendoza said, per SNY. "But we're gonna keep it like that for the next 10 days or so... to continue to let the injury heal. Started throwing again, but it's just light."
He then added that they're going to play it extra safe because Manaea's setback came when he was ramping up his throwing last time.
Hopefully both Manaea and Siri will be back active sooner rather than later.