Mets legend David Wright praises Mark Vientos, Brett Baty's resiliency
With their recent resurgence on offense this season, Mark Vientos and Brett Baty received some high praise from another New York Mets third baseman.
Former Mets third baseman and team captain David Wright was at Citi Field on Tuesday and met with reporters before New York's second game of a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates. When the former Met was asked about what he had seen from both Vientos and Baty with the bat this season, one word came to Wright's mind.
"I would use the word 'resilient' for both of them," Wright said. "I think it's well documented that both of those guys came up and got off to relatively slow starts. But the way Vientos kinda turned things around last year, and it would've been easy for Brett to kinda...' woe is me' maybe hope for a trade. Obviously, he's playing different positions, but when their names are in the lineup, it seems like this year they found a way to feed off each other."
Both Baty and Vientos have certainly been through adversity on their roads to the Show. Vientos was finally able to find a home at the major league level last season after setting career-highs of 27 home runs and 71 RBI across 111 regular-season games.
And despite getting off to a rough start in his first full season as the Mets' full-time third baseman, Vientos has slowly begun to get into a groove on offense. Over his last seven games, Vientos has recorded multi-hit games in four of those contests.
As for Baty, it seems like he's gone through adversity throughout his brief major league career. After back-to-back disappointing seasons at the big league level, as well as another slow start this season with the bat, the former first-round pick may end up staying in the big leagues for good this season due to his recent resurgence on offense.
Over his last six games, Baty has gone 5-for-16 at the plate with four home runs and seven RBI; meanwhile, his batting average climbed up to .221 on the season after hitting below the Mendoza line to start the year.
Wright has clearly seen different versions of both Vientos and Baty this season after both really struggled in the early stages of their careers. As long as they both stay hot with the bat, the Mets have a really good problem on their hands at the hot corner.