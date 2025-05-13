New York Mets continue to stay on top thanks to great depth, young talent
The New York Mets are proving time and time again that their winning is no fluke. Through mid-May, the Mets are still sporting one of the best records in baseball in 2025 at 27-15, even with injuries that have littered the roster dating back to Spring Training.
Prior to the start of the season, Mets fans were devastated to hear that two starting pitchers in Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas would have to be placed on the injured list. It seemed like a sure sign that the season would not go to plan, especially with the lack of any major acquisitions to add to the rotation.
Fortunately, the starting pitching that the team has been left with has far overperformed their expectations; the Mets lead the league in ERA among starting pitchers at 2.68. Right-hander Griffin Canning has been one of the keys to keeping this rotation in conversation, as is the resurgent Kodai Senga.
The bullpen, another area initially viewed as a weakness, has also been a strength for the Mets, allowing them to win competitive games all season; they have been able to rely on relief after five innings all season. In particular, Huascar Brazoban has been stellar for the team thus far. His ERA is down to 1.08 after the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Injuries have made this season unpredictable, but they have made way for young talent to shine. With Jesse Winker recently joining the injured list, Brett Baty has gotten another chance in the big leagues, and he is taking it in stride.
Having an extra roster spot for Baty has really opened up the door for the Mets, even though it came on the back of an injury. Mark Vientos and Baty are now able to split their time at third base, with Vientos being used as a designated hitter to get them both in the lineup. This is proving to be an effective strategy, as the Mets are able to use both players' offensive power and the defensive upside that Baty brings at third base.
Even in Francisco Alvarez's absence in the beginning of the season, Luis Torrens stepped up big time. He has been an asset to this team since he was acquired mid-season in 2024. Torrens has proven to be not just another backup catcher, but someone who can absolutely produce as well as being incredibly skilled behind the plate.
The Mets may not have had the most orthodox start to their season, but having built such a deep team with solid performers off of the bench and the ability to call up young talent is proof enough that this team is changing. There is a new look to the New York Mets, one that even with different faces, is producing winning, competitive baseball.