New York Mets provide injury update on Jeff McNeil
Jeff McNeil's return to the New York Mets might take a little bit longer than expected.
Before New York's spring training game on Friday, manager Carlos Mendoza provided an update on the second baseman, who was shut down on March 13 with a low-grade right oblique strain. According to the Mets' skipper, McNeil still has symptoms from his injury.
"Until he's symptom-free, that's when we'll re-image it," Mendoza said when asked about a follow-up MRI for McNeil.
Last season, McNeil played in 129 games and hit .238/.308/.384 with 12 home runs, 44 RBI, and a 97 wRC+. His numbers, however, significantly improved after the All-Star break, as he slashed .289/.379/.547 with seven homers and a 156 wRC+ from July 19 to September 6.
The 32-year-old entered 2025 as the presumptive starting second baseman, but his injury has since opened the door for infield prospects Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña to earn the starting job.
Baty, in particular, has enjoyed an outstanding spring both offensively and defensively; the 25-year-old is hitting a monstrous .354/.415/.708 at the plate while demonstrating excellent range as a middle infielder. Despite his relative lack of experience at second and previous struggles in major league stints, it may be safe to assume that Baty will be the Mets' starting second baseman to begin the year.
As for Acuña, he may be one of the final roster decisions made in camp, as New York considers him to be a work in progress. This is in spite of a highly impressive call-up to the majors last season, which saw the 23-year-old accumulate six extra-base hits in just 14 games, including three home runs. With Baty seemingly in a starting role, Acuña is currently competing with Donovan Walton for the utility infield role.
Even with two young options to solidify second, the Mets are still hoping that McNeil can be a key contributor this season. The veteran isn't too far removed from winning the NL batting title in 2022 (leading the majors with a .326 clip), and his fantastic second half in 2024 indicates that his offensive prowess is still present.
But Mendoza's latest update on McNeil indicates that it will be a bit of time before the 32-year-old is ready to return. As such, the Mets will have to depend on Baty (and possibly Acuña) to get production from second base.