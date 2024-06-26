Mets Lose Promising Reliever to Another IL Stint, Injury Severity Still Unknown
NEW YORK - It has been a tough season in the injury department for this promising New York Mets' reliever.
Prior to Game 2 of the Subway Series with the New York Yankees on Wednesday, the Mets placed right-hander Drew Smith on the 15-day injured list due to a right elbow sprain.
According to manager Carlos Mendoza, Smith was receiving imaging earlier this afternoon and the skipper was unsure if they would have the results before game time at 7:10 pm.
For now, the severity of Smith's latest ailment is unknown. Mendoza revealed that Smith felt tightness in his forearm while playing catch on Wednesday.
A sprain of the elbow is never a good sign for a pitcher, but the final results have yet to be disclosed. This will be Smith's second trip to the IL this season. He missed over a month of action due to a right shoulder injury that kept him sidelined from April 27 until June 2. Smith began a rehab assignment in early May before a setback knocked him down for a few weeks.
In 17.2 innings in 2024, the righty has posted a 3.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, two saves and 23 strikeouts. The loss of Smith is even more glaring for the Mets given closer Edwin Diaz has nine more games to serve on his suspension for sticky stuff. The Mets are not allowed to replace Diaz's roster spot during the suspension, so they will have to roll with a short-handed bullpen until he is eligible to return on July 6.
Smith, 30, is the Mets' longest tenured pitcher, making his big-league debut in 2018. But injuries have certainly hampered him throughout his career.
The Mets called up righty pitcher Ty Adcock from Triple-A Syracuse to take Smith's spot.