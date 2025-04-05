Mets' Luis Torrens suddenly scratched from Saturday's lineup
The injury bug may have taken another bite out of the New York Mets.
Just one day after manager Carlos Mendoza provided a positive update on regular starting catcher Francisco Alvarez, who is progressing back from a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, the Mets suddenly scratched the catcher starting in his place. Before Saturday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, backstop Luis Torrens was replaced by Hayden Senger in the lineup.
Read More: Mets manager gives optimistic Francisco Alvarez, Jeff McNeil injury updates
A few minutes after releasing the updated lineup card, the Mets announced that Torrens has a right forearm contusion (bruise). The degree of the injury is to be determined, although the plays where it seeming occurred were identified; in Friday's game, the 28-year-old backstop took direct hits to non-padded areas of his forearm when blocking a pair of pitches in the dirt.
This is a suboptimal development for the Mets due to their catcher depth already being tested with Alvarez out. Meanwhile, Torrens has been holding his own as the starting catcher so far; three of his five hits have gone for extra bases (amounting to a .526 slugging percentage in 19 at-bats), while he's already accumulated two defensive runs saved and one fielding run behind the plate.
With Torrens out for at least Saturday's game, New York will turn to Senger. The 28-year-old will be making his Citi Field debut in the process; having gone from stocking shelves at WholeFoods to making the major league roster, Senger made his first career start on Wednesday and picked up his first MLB hit (a double) in the process.
If Senger ends up getting hurt in Saturday's game, the Mets will have to resort to an emergency catcher.
Meanwhile, if Torrens' injury is serious enough to warrant a trip to the injured list, then New York will either depend on Senger's emerging play or Alvarez's return to the field.