New York Mets make these key roster decisions ahead of Opening Day
With less than 24 hours to go until the New York Mets begin their 2025 season against the Houston Astros, president of baseball operations David Stearns announced these key final roster additions.
Speaking with reporters in Houston on Wednesday, Stearns announced that relief pitchers Max Kranick, Huascar Brázoban, and catcher Hayden Senger will be on the Opening Day roster as well as veteran reliever A.J. Minter, who New York signed to a two-year deal in the offseason.
Stearns also announced that infielder Brett Baty will be on the roster, while also adding that they will wait to decide on Luisangel Acuña. With Baty officially on the roster, it is all but certain that he will be the team's starting second baseman with Jeff McNeil beginning the season on the injured list with an oblique strain.
Baty had a monster spring for the Amazins', as the former first-round pick batted .296/.397/.512 with four home runs and drove in a team-leading 11 RBI, along with an impressive 1.186 OPS.
McNeil wasn't the only injury during spring training that was a blow to the Mets' lineup, as catcher Francisco Alvarez will also begin the season in the IL after fracturing his left hamate bone during live batting practice, which resulted in him needing surgery.
With backup catcher Luis Torrens taking over as the starting catcher for New York during Alvarez's absence, that opened the door for the aforementioned Senger to win a major roster spot; he did just that with a very encouraging spring training.
Senger has been a feel-good story throughout the spring as he was a 24th round (which no longer exists) selection by the Mets in the 2018 MLB Draft; during his time in the organization, the 27-year-old worked at a Whole Foods market in his hometown of Nashville to earn extra money during the offseason.
"He earned it, he's worked incredibly hard his entire career and he's earned this opportunity," Stearns said of Senger. "It is a good story, he's not getting the job because it's a good story, he's getting the job because we think he can help us win games. He's an elite defensive catcher, our pitchers love throwing to him, that really matters to us and we're excited to have him on the team."
These final roster additions will now look to be factors for the Mets to start the 2025 campaign, which begins tomorrow against the Houston Astros at 4:10 p.m. EST.