Mets made ‘hard push’ to sign Walker Buehler this offseason, per insider
Earlier this week, tensions rose between starting pitcher Walker Buehler and the New York Mets for the second time in just seven months. Ironically, the two sides reportedly considered joining forces this past winter.
According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, the Mets showed substantial interest in signing the veteran right-hander in free agency before he landed with the Boston Red Sox on a one-year, $21.05 million deal during the offseason.
“A source indicated recently that the Mets made a hard push to sign Buehler this winter and had a real shot at signing him,” Cotillo wrote in a recent article. “Buehler confirmed those talks Wednesday.”
Buehler, 30, made two All-Star teams in seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But after missing nearly two years due to his second Tommy John surgery in August 2022, he struggled to resemble the pre-injury version of himself upon his return.
Over 75.1 regular-season innings in 2024, he posted a career-worst 5.38 ERA, an 18.6% strikeout rate, an 8.1% walk rate, and allowed 1.91 home runs per nine innings.
Buehler performed well during the postseason and even recorded the final out of the World Series, just two days after tossing five shutout innings in Game 3. Ultimately, the veteran right-hander accepted a “prove-it” deal in late December that gave him the chance to reset his market with a better all-around campaign.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is known for avoiding long-term deals with starting pitchers. He found success with that strategy in 2024, when two offseason additions — Sean Manaea and Luis Severino — led the Mets’ rotation during their NLCS run.
This past winter, New York’s biggest starting pitching investment was re-signing Manaea to a three-year, $75 million contract, which was finalized one day before Buehler joined Boston. The Mets filled out the rest of their rotation in the weeks prior, betting on the upside of Frankie Montas ($17 million AAV), Clay Holmes ($12.6 million AAV), and Griffin Canning ($4.25 million AAV).
So far in 2025, Buehler is 4-1 with a 4.00 ERA, 21.9% strikeout rate, 7.3% walk rate, and 1.25 HR/9 in seven starts. He was tossed from his latest outing against the Mets for arguing balls and strikes, then later threw shade at Francisco Lindor on social media for celebrating his ejection.
Entering Friday, Mets starters rank first in MLB with a 2.83 ERA, despite Manaea and Montas being on the injured list since the season began.