Mets' core built to sustain success for years to come
The New York Mets are getting set to enter what will likely be the defining stretch of the season, with three games coming up against the Cincinnati Reds and then four games against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Even though there have been some very low points this year for the Mets, they have to be somewhat pleased with the position that they are currently in. If New York can have a strong week against two of the most important teams in the NL in the Mets’ eyes, they should make the playoffs.
This would be the second straight campaign in which New York was able to make the postseason, and while 2024 might have been a bit of a surprise, expectations have changed this season. With the team starting to build some momentum as a franchise with a great mix of a strong farm system and proven stars ready to win, there is a lot to like about the direction of the Mets.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently wrote about the Mets having one of the best cores in baseball, with a great mix of being able to contend now with some exciting prospects on the way.
How Good is the Core?
Under the parameters that McDaniel set forward, the core of the team is players who are under contract through the 2027 season. Even though the Mets will likely have a couple of key players testing free agency after this year, there is still reason to like what the team has planned moving forward.
In terms of their elite players, New York had both Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor listed in this category. Despite some inconsistencies and a bit of a slow start, Soto is now red hot and proving why he was worth the historic contract that the Mets signed him to.
Furthermore, even though Soto might be the best player on the team now, Lindor proved in 2024 that he can carry the team to a successful postseason run as well. With this duo under contract through 2027, they make up the foundation of the core.
Recently, the team has also seen some encouraging performances from young players like Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez, and Mark Vientos in the lineup. However, the real excitement is surrounding the trio of young arms that they have called up for the playoff push.
While the team will be focused on trying to win in 2025, this is just the start of what could be something very special for the franchise for years to come, with one of the best cores in baseball.