Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provides Sean Manaea injury update

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided an update on lefty starter Sean Manaea, who is making his way back from a right oblique strain.

Pat Ragazzo

Feb 15, 2025; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea (59) plays catch during a spring training workout at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The New York Mets could be getting one of their top starters back from injury sooner rather than later at this rate. Left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea is rehabbing from a right oblique strain that is expected to keep him sidelined until mid-to-late April, but it sounds like he is progressing well.

On Wednesday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared a promising update with reporters regarding Manaea's progression.

When asked about Manaea's progression, Mendoza told the media that he thinks the lefty is up to throwing from 90-feet. Manaea first began throwing again as of six days ago. This is a great sign for the Mets, who lost Frankie Montas to a high-grade lat strain earlier in camp as well. Montas will likely be sidelined until June, but the good news is that Manaea's injury was much less severe and he should be back in the big-league rotation at some point in April.

Opening Day is scheduled for March 27 in Houston as the Mets take on the Astros before heading to Miami to face the NL East rival Miami Marlins. The Mets then come home for a series against the Toronto Blue Jays, which begins on April 4.

If all continues to go well with Manaea's injury rehab, the Mets will continue to build up his arm and body gradually in order to prepare him to pitch in live game action. That could be the last step for Manaea before he is ready to come off the injured list.

Manaea told reporters that he first felt discomfort in his oblique in the beginning of spring training in early February. The Mets will miss Manaea's presence to start the year, but the southpaw is trending in the right direction in order to make it back soon enough. The timeline of mid/late April appears to be realistic barring any setbacks in the progression.

Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site.

