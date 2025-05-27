Mets manager gets blunt about 'inconsistent' slugger's hitting struggles
While the New York Mets have been one of the National League's best teams so far this season, that doesn't mean that every player has performed up to their standards, especially in the starting lineup.
Much criticism has been given to Juan Soto thus far. This is fair, given his relatively slow start to the season. However, several other offensive players haven't been productive at the plate. One of them is Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez, who has struggled to make any offensive impact since returning to the team in late April after starting the season on the IL with a broken hamate bone in his hand.
Alvarez is hitting .236 with a .627 OPS and just 1 home run on the season, heading into New York's May 27 game. Fans were hoping Alvarez would be able to re-find his power stroke from 2023, where he hit 25 home runs. But that wasn't the case in 2024 (where he hit 11 bombs) and certainly hasn't been the case so far this year.
And Mets manager got honest about Alvarez's hitting woes, which was conveyed in a May 26 article from the New York Post.
“He’s just being inconsistent, especially in being on time to hit the fastball,’’ Mendoza said of Alvarez. “That’s the biggest thing. One thing we’ve seen here is him not get to a position to pull the trigger and make good swing decisions. I just feel they’re throwing fastballs by him.”
Mendoza later added, “His ability to work an at-bat was good. It’s a good sign he got to a good fastball, but it starts with getting there on time. That allows you to make good swing decisions... He’s still getting a feel for his mechanics. I truly believe he’s gonna get there. We’ve got to give him time.”
Props to Mendoza for being willing to speak about Alvarez's struggles, who can hopefully turn things around soon.