Paul Skenes sends blunt message about Mets offense
Ever since he was called up to MLB in 2024, former No. 1 overall draft pick Paul Skenes has been an absolute force on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Skenes won the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year Award after producing an 11-3 record and a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts (233 innings pitched) for the Pirates last year. And this year, he has amassed a 2.63 ERA and 53 strikeouts in nine starts.
The 22-year-old superstar faced off against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 12. He ended up going 5.1 innings, giving up 2 earned runs on 3 hits and 2 walks while also recording 7 strikeouts. While he exited the game in the 6th inning in line to get a win, the Mets put two runs on the board one inning later to ultimately give them a lead.
On May 13, SNY posted a video of Skenes speaking about the Mets' offense postgame, specifically their superstar trio of Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso.
"They're hitters that, for lack of a better term, when they're bad, they're still good," Skenes said. "All three of those guys are those guys. They're not bad right now, I'm just saying. Over the course of a season, guys are going to slump a little bit. But their slumps aren't slumps.
"That's the thing for me. So Lindor... got two singles. They kind of take what they can get, and don't try to do too much. And when it goes over the fence, it goes over the fence. That's kind of how I see it with those guys."
Skenes clearly has a lot of respect for these three Mets sluggers.