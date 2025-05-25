Mets manager gives telling Mark Vientos injury update
New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos appeared on an injury report earlier this week after experiencing some discomfort in his abdominal area.
When speaking to reporters about this injury, Vientos said, “I felt a tightness in my stomach area. Just a weird pain. I took a swing in the cages off the machine, and just felt it on one swing, then I took another one, then I stopped."
When a baseball player deals with any discomfort or pain in their abdominal area, the immediate concern is that it could be an oblique injury. This is a tricky injury to recover from and is what has kept southpaw starter Sean Manaea sidelined since spring training.
However, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has provided a positive update on Vientos' injury, which was included in a May 25 article from the New York Post.
“It’s not an oblique in this case, but any time you talk about that area, the fact he is swinging the bat the very next day is a good sign,” Mendoza was quoted as saying.
Hopefully, this means Vientos will be available to play in the coming days. However, given that Vientos is hitting just .232 with 5 home runs and a .682 OPS so far this season, there's a chance that his teammate Brett Baty (who has been on a tear of late, hitting .326 AVG with a 1.053 OPS, 5 home runs, and 13 RBIs since being recalled to the Mets from Triple-A Syracuse on May 5) could start becoming a regular at third base, even afer Vientos is fully healthy.