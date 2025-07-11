Mets manager rips 'incredible' Juan Soto All-Star snub
Even though news broke five days ago that New York Mets star slugger Juan Soto was not selected to the NL roster for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, the baseball community is still baffled about how one of the game's biggest stars, who has one of the highest OPS' in the league, didn't earn a selection.
Read more: Yankees broadcaster rips 'tone deaf' Juan Soto for All-Star snub comments
Soto played it pretty politically correct when initially asked about not making the All-Star roster, saying, “Sometimes you’re gonna make it and sometimes you don’t. It’s just part of baseball. It looks like I didn’t [do enough in the previous month to make the team]. I’ve just got to be better, per a July 6 article from Dan Martin of the New York Post.
Soto also added, “Everyone wants to be an All-Star and live the experience of being there, but this year it didn’t happen."
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza wasn't so careful with his commentary on Soto's All-Star snub, which was conveyed during his July 9 appearance on Foul Territory.
"Incredible. I don't get it, you know? He's our MVP," Mendoza said of Soto. "He's an MVP for us, he's an All-Star for us. So I'm just hoping that in the next day or two, we get a call and he gets an invite.
"It's hard to believe when you look at what he has done all the way to this point, that he's not an All-Star," Mendoza added.
While Mendoza is of course going to have his players' backs in a matter like this, his sentiment about Soto not earning an All-Star nod is common sense.