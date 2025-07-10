Inside The Mets

Yankees broadcaster rips 'tone deaf' Juan Soto for All-Star snub comments

YES Network's Michael Kay tore into New York Mets star Juan Soto for why he's upset about not making the NL All-Star team.

Grant Young

Jul 8, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Jul 8, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
In this story:

When speaking with the media after the New York Mets' July 8 game against the Baltimore Orioles, Mets slugger Juan Soto was asked whether he would have liked to have made the NL All-Star team.

"What do you think?" Soto responded, per an X post from SNY. "I think it's a lot of money on the table if I make it."

Soto is referring to the fact that he would have received a $100,000 bonus if he had made the 2025 MLB All-Star roster. However, given that he signed the biggest contract (15 years, $765 million) in sports history this past offseason, his immediately referencing the money he lost with this All-Star snub is rubbing some people the wrong way.

One person who didn't like this comment was Yankees play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay, who put Soto on blast during a July 9 episode of The Michael Kay Show.

Read more: Mets trading for NL ace 'makes too much sense', per insider

"I was ready for Soto to say, 'Of course I'm disappointed. I want to be amongst the best, I consider myself one of the best.' Because he has a legitimate beef that he's not on the All-Star team," Kay said, per an X post from @ESPNNewYork.

He later added, "But instead of saying, 'Yeah, I want to be amongst the best...' he said, 'I think it's a lot of money on the table if I make it.' Oh, goodness gracious. Talk about being tone deaf. Come on, Juan. The last I looked... you're making a smidge under $47 million this season. And you're upset that you're not making the All-Star game because of an All-Star bonus that you have in your contract?

"Do you know how bad that looks that you said that? Even if you thought it, fine. I mean, what kind of expenditures do you have?" he continued. "To even speak that, do you even realize how it makes you look?"

Many would agree with Kay's stance.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

Home/News