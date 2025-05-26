Mets' Mark Vientos continues to struggle at third base
It's clear that New York Mets slugger Mark Vientos has taken a step back defensively at the third base position this season.
On Sunday night, Vientos committed his seventh error of the year already, which is a team-high. Vientos misplayed a Mookie Betts ground ball in the top of the first inning, which allowed the superstar to reach base on an infield single.
The good news for the Mets was that Betts was thrown out at the plate by Tyrone Taylor later in the inning while trying to score on a sacrifice fly.
Vientos currently ranks dead last (37th) among third basemen with -7 Outs Above Average, per Baseball Savant.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke to reporters about Vientos' defensive woes following the team's series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"He's going through it defensively right now," Mendoza said of Vientos. "Especially on those slow rollers. As of late I feel like three or four of them where he gets on the charge or he's having a hard time securing the baseball -- it happens, he's continuing to work.
"He was out there today on that particular play. He's got to keep going and he'll get through it."
Vientos was replaced late in the game for defensive purposes with Brett Baty moving over to third base and Luisangel Acuna coming in to play second base. Baty has begun to take over some playing time at third base with his bat getting going as of late. In the meantime, Vientos could continue to see more time at DH with Jesse Winker on the IL with an oblique injury.