Mets' Mark Vientos Had Perfect Response to Dodgers Intentional Walk
After getting blown out in Game 1 of the NLCS, the New York Mets bounced back to take Game 2 from the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 7-3 on Monday.
Young rising star third baseman Mark Vientos was a big reason why as he smashed a grand slam in the top of the second inning off Dodgers right-hander Landon Knack.
Prior to Vientos' grand slam, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a questionable decision to intentionally walk shortstop Francisco Lindor to load the bases for Vientos. This was a move that backfired as Vientos gave the Mets a six-run lead with one swing of the bat.
After the game, Vientos was asked about the Dodgers walking Lindor to face him. The 24-year-old had the perfect response, channeling his inner Michael Jordan.
"To be honest with you, I took it personal," Vientos told FOX's dugout reporter Tom Verducci.
According to Vientos, he wasn't trying to do too much at the plate. The righty slugger's focus was just on trying to drive in a run. However, he got all of a pitch right down the middle of the plate to give his team a comfortable lead at that point.
In what is the first taste of postseason action in Vientos' young career, the third baseman is hitting .378 with a 1.086 OPS, three home runs and 11 RBIs in 37 at-bats.
The Dodgers clawed their way back to make it a three-run deficit, but Starling Marte's RBI single in the top of the ninth inning gave the Mets a much-needed insurance run.
Closer Edwin Diaz allowed the first two runners to reach base in the bottom of the ninth, but the hard-throwing righty struck out Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez and Freddie Freeman in order to lock down the save.
The Mets evened the series at 1-1, and will head back to New York for three consecutive games at Citi Field, beginning on Wednesday.