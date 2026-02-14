Ex-Mets Pitcher Joins Padres in Free Agency

In a January 15 article, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the New York Mets had shown interest in a potential reunion with right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning in free agency.

Canning was a huge part of the Mets' success in the first few months of the 2025 MLB season. He had signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Mets last offseason after a disappointing 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels. And while expectations weren't high for him being an impact player in New York, he flipped the script and posted a 7-3 record with a 3.77 ERA and 70 strikeouts across 76.1 innings pitched (16 starts).

Then tragedy struck, and Canning suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during a game in June, which required surgery and ended his season. This not only put an end to what had been the best season of Canning's MLB career to this point, but also put his future in doubt, given that he was becoming a free agent again at the end of the offseason and his journey back from such a serious injury would harm his free agency outlook.

Griffin Canning (46) | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Griffin Canning Signs Deal With Padres in Free Agency

While the Mets might have once been interested in bringing Canning back, that interest didn't amount to anything, as news broke on February 13 that Canning had signed a deal with the San Diego Padres. There isn't any current reporting on how many years Canning's deal is for, nor how much money is included in it.

San Diego is an interesting fit for Canning. The team is in need of starting pitching depth after they lost Dylan Cease to the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency earlier this offseason.

Ultimately, given that the Mets already have plenty of depth at the starting pitcher position, it makes sense why Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns wasn't going to give Canning more than he's worth in order to make a deal happen.

Griffin Canning is HYPED after striking out Nick Castellanos to get out of trouble in the 5th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0LUapeXSdr — SNY (@SNYtv) April 23, 2025

The good news for Canning is that he appears fully recovered from the aforementioned Achilles injury, given that he threw for teams earlier this month. It will be interesting to see whether he's the same pitcher he was for the Mets last season or if the injury will limit his progression in the big leagues.

