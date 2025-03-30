Mets' Max Kranick impresses in first big league outing in three years
Despite the New York Mets losing two out of three in their opening series against the Houston Astros this weekend, the Mets still saw some great pitching both out of their bullpen and rotation.
One of those great pitching performances out of their bullpen came from reliever Max Kranick, who made his Mets debut on Saturday against Houston. After a strong spring training, the 27-year-old was one of New York's final players to be named to their Opening Day roster and certainly turned some heads when he made his Mets debut.
The 27-year-old inherited a bases-loaded jam with just one out in the bottom of the eighth inning; this was a tall task at hand, as Kranick had to face arguably the two best hitters in the Astros' lineup in Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker. The right-hander got the power-hitting Alvarez to pop out in foul territory and on the very next pitch, he got Walker to ground out to second base to end the inning and the Astros' scoring threat.
Even though the Mets weren't able to tie or take the lead in the ninth inning, Kranick still kept them in the game and looked sharp against the heart of Houston's lineup. The fact that it was his first major league appearance in quite some time made it even more impressive.
"Felt really good," Kranick said after his outing. "My heart was definitely racing and it feels good to kinda get the jitters and the first one out of the way."
It has been a long time coming for Kranick, who the Mets claimed off waivers on January 12, 2024, after the Pittsburgh Pirates designated him for assignment the week prior. The righty was drafted by the Pirates in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft and ended up making his major league debut as a starter for Pittsburgh during the 2021 season.
Pitching against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 27, Kranick tossed five perfect innings while striking out three until a rain delay occurred, which cut his impressive first outing short. He finished the 2021 campaign going 2-3 in nine starts with a 6.23 ERA and 32 strikeouts across 38.2 innings pitched.
Kranick would open up the 2022 season in the minor leagues for the Pirates, but his season was cut short after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early June. Despite being activated off the injured list in September 2023, he did not appear in any live games and was soon let go by the Pirates last offseason.
The righty hurler is now hoping that his impressive first outing with the Mets can be something he can build off, especially after overcoming adversity throughout the past couple of seasons.