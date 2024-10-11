Mets Mulling Key Roster Decision With All-Star's Return Looming
All signs point to veteran Jeff McNeil returning to the New York Mets when the NLCS starts on Sunday, October 13th.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza will have to decide which player will be left off the NLCS roster if McNeil can return. The versatile McNeil plans to play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday in the Arizona Fall League to get in some at-bats against live pitching.
Speaking to the media via zoom on Friday, Mendoza said the goal for McNeil was to get somewhere between seven to nine innings in each game in the AFL. If all goes according to plan, then McNeil will be included on the NLCS roster.
McNeil would give Mendoza additional lineup flexibility given his ability to play second base as well as both corner outfield spots. Before fracturing his right wrist in early September which forced him to miss the remainder of the regular season, the 2022 NL batting champion was having a strong second half, hitting .289 with a .923 OPS in 41 games following the All-Star break.
Metsmerized's Mike Mayer tweeted that Mendoza is considering dropping a pitcher if McNeil is ready to go. Should the Mets choose this route, they could leave Adam Ottavino or Danny Young off the NLCS roster since both pitchers have yet to appear in the first two rounds of the postseason. Young is just one of two left-handed relievers in the Mets' bullpen so there could be incentive to keep him over the veteran Ottavino.
The move would also allow the Mets to keep rookie infielder Luisangel Acuna on the roster, carrying an extra bench player. Acuna provides the Mets with stellar infield defense and an immediate injection of speed on the base paths.
McNeil’s return could eat into the playing time of Jose Iglesias and Tyrone Taylor. Both players are right-handed batters which would make McNeil an ideal strong-side platoon candidate against right-handed pitching. McNeil could also be used off the bench in a late-game pinch-hitting situation and has the flexibility to slot in at several different defensive positions.
Whichever decision Mendoza ends up making, the expected inclusion of McNeil on the NLCS roster is a major boost for a team seeking their first pennant since 2015.