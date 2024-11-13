Mets Named 'Best Free Agent Destination' This Offseason
Has there been any free agent that the New York Mets aren't linked to this offseason?
From players who spent 2024 in Queens (such as Pete Alonso, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, Jesse Winker, among others) to superstars who played elsewhere (Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Alex Bregman, Blake Snell, etc.), the Mets seem to be in the sweepstakes for every available free agent. This is hardly surprising, either, as the organization is trending upward in almost every area.
With this in mind, it's hardly surprising that a November 13 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer ranked the Mets as the best free agent destination this season; they even place ahead of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and cross-town rival New York Yankees (ranked second and third, respectively).
The Mets' payroll situation alone may have gotten them the top spot on the list; after having a $336 million payroll in 2024, New York currently has a projected $162 million payroll for 2025.
"The Mets would have to add $174 million to their projected 2025 payroll to match what they spent in 2024," Rymer wrote. "This doesn't take the 'Steve Cohen tax' into account, but the Mets' owner has demonstrated that he isn't scared of its associated penalties. Assuming that remains the case, one can imagine the Mets putting even the Dodgers' $1.2 billion spree from last winter to shame."
However, payroll wasn't the only factor on Rymer's list; a team's contention window and a city's quality of life were also put into the equation. The former category considered a team's 2024 record, 2024 Wins Above Replacement total, and the state of their farm system. The latter category detailed the cost of living in the city (with nearby Manhattan used as a comparison), income taxes, stadium atmosphere, and fan attendance.
In regards to contention window, the massive room to spend somewhat goes hand-in-hand with that category, but the Mets' run to the NLCS and the farm system's rebound potential with top prospects Ronny Mauricio and Jett Williams helped them out here.
"Even though they didn't make it to the World Series, they were arguably New York's best team this year," Rymer wrote.
Finally, while Mets players have to deal with a 10.9% income tax, this is offset by the liveliness of Citi Field and 2,329,299 adoring fans packing the ballpark.
"Queens is technically more affordable than Manhattan, but New York generally isn't cheap, and New Jersey isn't much of a tax shelter. It's a good thing, then, that Citi Field is a beaut that likely hasn't tapped its full attendance potential," Rymer wrote.
That attendance potential observation is especially worth noting, as Cohen plans on developing the land around the ballpark; although such a project appears to be a long shot, this would include the additions of a public park, food hall, and a Hard Rock hotel and casino to make Queens an ideal destination.
With all of these factors in mind, it would hardly be surprising if a record number of free agents wound up signing with the Mets this offseason.