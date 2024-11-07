Mets Named Team to Watch For Cy Young Candidate in Potential Trade
The New York Mets are expected to be very busy this winter as they look to build off what was a successful season in 2024.
It's no secret that they will be seeking rotation help considering key starting pitchers Luis Severino, Jose Quintana and Sean Manaea are now free agents.
For that, one MLB Insider believes the Mets will be a contender to acquire an AL Cy Young candidate via trade this offseason.
On the ESPN Baseball Tonight podcast, Buster Olney said he thinks Chicago White Sox left-handed starter Garrett Crochet will be traded this winter and mentioned the Mets and Boston Red Sox as two teams to watch as potential suitors.
"I think it's a slam dunk he's going to be traded and two teams I'm watching in this are the Mets and the Red Sox," Olney said.
Crochet was one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise horrific 2024 season for the White Sox, which saw them go 41-121. This broke the record for most losses in a regular season in major league history.
While Crochet went 6-12 in 32 starts, the 25-year-old posted an impressive 3.58 ERA in 146 innings pitched with 209 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.07. He also made the All-Star team for the first time in his career.
Crochet was a popular name at last season's trade deadline amongst contenders, but ultimately wound up not getting dealt given his desire to sign an extension before agreeing to pitch in the postseason.
According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, teams are aware that Crochet wants to sign a contract extension. As a result, Passan thinks the White Sox could net an even bigger return if they deal him.
Crochet, a reliever-turned-starter, is under team control for two more seasons. If the Mets are going to give out a long-term deal to a starting pitcher, Crochet makes sense since he won't turn 26 until June.
Trading for a pitcher like Crochet would be a great start for the Mets as they look to rebuild their rotation. That being said, it would be costly to land his services in terms of prospects.