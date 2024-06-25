Mets Need Miracle to Get Through First Phase of All-Star Game Voting
Another week of voting, a recent surge on the field and the social media surge fueled by Grimace did little to help the New York Mets get a starter closer to advancing out of phase one of All-Star Game voting, which ends on Thursday.
The top two finishers at each position, along with the top six finishers in the outfield, after voting ends on Thursday advance to phase two voting to determine the starters. Phase two voting begins on Sunday.
In Monday’s updated results, first baseman Pete Alonso remained the closest Met to the top two at his position. He was in fourth place with 273,369 votes.
That put him well behind Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, who is the only National League player with more than two million votes, followed by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who has 1,327,918 votes.
Atlanta’s Matt Olson is ahead of Alonso, but neither figures to advance to the second phase.
Alonso is hoping to reach the All-Star Game for the fourth time, though he might be at All-Star Weekend anyway if he is selected for the Home Run Derby, which he has won twice.
The All-Star Game is set for July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers.
Francisco Lindor is seventh in voting at shortstop with 222,414 votes. That puts the four-time All-Star well behind the top two vote-getters, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and the Philadelphia Phillies’ Trea Turner, who have more than one million votes each.
Voting from phase one does not carry over to phase two.
J.D. Martinez is seventh in voting at designated hitter with 146,575 votes. The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna are the top two vote-getters.
In spite of an injury that caused him to miss a month of the season, catcher Francisco Alvarez is 10th in voting. Milwaukee’s William Contreras and Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto are the top two vote-getters.
Outfielder Starling Marte is 18th in outfield voting.
The Mets are headed into the home stretch before the All-Star Break. This week the Mets host the Yankees in their Subway Series games on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a three-game series against Houston to end June.
July starts with the Mets heading to Washington for a four-game series with the Nationals, followed by a four-game series at Pittsburgh. The Mets then head into the break with a homestand that includes a three-game series with Washington and the Colorado Rockies.