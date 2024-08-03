Mets’ New Hurler Describes Francisco Alvarez Chemistry With One-Word
The New York Mets’ newest starting pitcher Paul Blackburn debuted for his new team on Friday night.
The former Oakland Athletics' standout delivered six quality innings against the Los Angeles Angels, conceding just one earned run on six hits, two walks, and six strikeouts.
This performance earned Blackburn (who the Mets acquired at the trade deadline) his fifth win of the 2024 season and first with New York.
Blackburn spoke with reporters after the 5-1 win. When asked to discuss his chemistry with catcher Francisco Alvarez, the 30-year-old only needed one word.
“Unbelievable,” Blackburn said of working with Alvarez, per SNY. “Couldn’t have been better.
“Just the preparation on his end, the constant communication between innings with him, it was fun to watch,” Blackburn continued of Alvarez. “I loved it. I love throwing to him. First time out, it couldn’t have gone better with us.”
Blackburn holds a 4.11 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 10 starts (57 innings pitched) this season. He missed over two months of action earlier in the season due to a stress reaction he suffered in his right foot.
The A’s are currently in last place in the AL West, exactly where most expected them to be at this point in the year. And Blackburn noted how excited he is to have been traded to a playoff contender.
"It's a lot of fun,” Blackburn said about the Mets’ current playoff standing. “I haven't really got a taste of a playoff race. It's something I've always looked forward to. It’s why you play the game.”
Blackburn spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career in Oakland. He has never pitched in a playoff game before.
Both he and Mets fans are hoping that will soon change.