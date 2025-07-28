Mets' No. 7 prospect mashes fourth home run in six games
While consistency has been difficult to come by for New York Mets' No. 7 prospect Ryan Clifford in Double-A Binghamton this season, his recent power surge has garnered attention.
Not only did the 22-year-old go 3-for-4 on Sunday with three walks and five runs scored, he's also crushed four home runs in his last six games. This included a solo blast on Sunday that marked his 21st of the season, which leads the Eastern League. A 10th-round pick by the Astros in the 2022 MLB Draft, Clifford has now gone deep seven times in July alone.
Clifford's .245 batting average leaves room for improvement, but his power has been undeniable, especially this month. He's slugging .562 with a .926 OPS in 21 games, showcasing his enormous power and ability to change games with one swing. On the season, the first baseman is slashing .245/.367/.497 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs.
His recent stretch has boosted his stock at a pivotal time. With the trade deadline looming and the Mets expected to be aggressive buyers, Clifford could be a compelling trade chip.
Earlier this month, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Mets are hesitant to include three key prospects in any deal: pitchers Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong, and infielder/outfielder Jett Williams. Notably absent from that list is Clifford, who was a key piece alongside Drew Gilbert of the 2023 trade that sent Justin Verlander back to the Astros.
However, in the middle of a crowded farm system that is full of promising young talent, Clifford's primed to be a part of any return deal for the Mets to help make an all-in push in 2025.
Still, amid the uncertainty, Clifford is playing arguably his best and most encouraging baseball since joining the Mets organization. Should the Mets decide to hold onto the slugging first baseman, he'd still have to continue to climb through the organizational ranks. But a promotion to Syracuse is still very well in the cards for 2025, and would be a huge step toward potentially making a big league impact.