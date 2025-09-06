Mets' offense emerging as best in the league heading down the stretch
The New York Mets are coming off a thrilling win against the Cincinnati Reds in which Edwin Diaz was able to work around a bases-loaded jam to secure a win.
With the victory, the Mets have created quite a bit of separation in the National League Wild Card race, and they have dealt a big blow to the Reds’ playoff hopes. New York fell into quite a rut during the summer but has since started to break out of it.
A lot of the conversation regarding the struggles of the Mets has stemmed from the struggles of the starting rotation. This was a unit that was the best in the league to start the season but has since had some difficult times.
Key pitchers like David Peterson and Kodai Senga, to name a few, haven't pitched well, with Senga recently being sent down to the minors for a bit of a reset. With some of the pitchers that the team was expecting to lead them struggling, a new wave of top prospects has emerged.
The young arms have provided a bit of a spark, and they have complemented a batting order that has been absolutely on fire of late. Coming into the year, this was an offense on paper that appeared to be one of the best in the league, and they are finally living up to those expectations.
Can the Offense Carry New York?
With some understandable concerns about the starting rotation, the Mets might be a team down the stretch and in the postseason that will have to overpower opponents. While the young pitchers might change the trajectory of the rotation down the stretch, New York figures to be a team that will have to rely on their offense.
Talent-wise, there are few better lineups in the NL than the Mets, and with players starting to get hot and perform up to expectations, they are starting to prove that. The recent hot streak from Juan Soto has completely changed things for the team, and the Mets are getting the most out of their star. Furthermore, Pete Alonso has been a run-producing machine for the team throughout the year.
What has been really good of late has been the improvements from Mark Vientos and Brett Baty. While the lineup for New York has always had star power this season, they are showing a good amount of length now, with young players performing well.
Overall, the Mets are likely to be a playoff team, and with some questionable starting pitching at this point, they might have to overpower teams. As shown of late, the team is capable of doing that.